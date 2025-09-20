'Bigg Boss 19': Will Nehal be sent to secret room?
What's the story
Bigg Boss 19 is heating up with Salman Khan returning to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes over the weekend. This week, five contestants, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, and Pranit More, are facing possible elimination. As per the latest voting trends, More and Chudasama are in the bottom two. According to Filmwindow, the latter will be sent to a secret room instead of getting eliminated.
Twist
This twist will make the game more intense
Not only Chudasama, but More has been saved as well, as per the report. Meanwhile, the twist could potentially allow Chudasama to re-enter the main house later on, making this eviction temporary. The move is expected to change the dynamics inside the house as other contestants will be unaware of her presence in the secret room. Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, and Neelam Giri, among others, are a part of this season.
Twitter Post
More to not be evicted?
🚨 BREAKING! Pranit More is not EVICTED and Nehal Chudasama has been sent to the Secret Room (as per Filmwindow)— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 19, 2025
Anticipation
Kajol to be seen on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
Fans are eagerly awaiting Khan's announcement about Chudasama's fate during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Viewers are particularly interested in seeing how her return will affect the ongoing strategies and alliances among the remaining contestants. Meanwhile, Kajol will be seen on the upcoming episode to promote Season 2 of The Trial. It streams on JioHotstar.