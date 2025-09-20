'Bigg Boss 19': Will Nehal be sent to secret room?

Twist

This twist will make the game more intense

Not only Chudasama, but More has been saved as well, as per the report. Meanwhile, the twist could potentially allow Chudasama to re-enter the main house later on, making this eviction temporary. The move is expected to change the dynamics inside the house as other contestants will be unaware of her presence in the secret room. Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, and Neelam Giri, among others, are a part of this season.