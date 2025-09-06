Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Salman confronts Amaal about his lack of involvement
This weekend on Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan is set to confront Amaal Mallik about his lack of involvement in the house.
In a new promo, Salman questions if Amaal is just there to sleep and points out that he hasn't been contributing much, urging him to show who the real Amaal Mallik is.
Meanwhile, brother Armaan has mixed reactions to Amaal's 'BB' journey
Amaal's time on Bigg Boss has also caught his family's attention—especially his brother Armaan Malik.
At first, Armaan joked online about Amaal treating the show like "boarding school" and teased him about unfinished projects waiting at home.
But he later switched gears, sending a supportive message encouraging Amaal to give it his all and aim for the win.