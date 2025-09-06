'Bigg Boss 19': Salman confronts Amaal about his lack of involvement Entertainment Sep 06, 2025

This weekend on Bigg Boss 19, host Salman Khan is set to confront Amaal Mallik about his lack of involvement in the house.

In a new promo, Salman questions if Amaal is just there to sleep and points out that he hasn't been contributing much, urging him to show who the real Amaal Mallik is.