Things get heated during captaincy task in the 'Bigg Boss' house

'BB 19': Kunickaa calls Farhana 'shameless'; Gaurav loses his cool

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:11 pm Sep 26, 202504:11 pm

What's the story

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss is heating up with a captaincy task between Gaurav Khanna and Farhana Bhatt. In a recent promo, both contestants can be seen vying for the coveted position while other housemates express their opinions on who should win. The voting process sees actor Kunickaa Sadanand slamming Bhatt's behavior, while others like Zeishaan Quadri support her, and Baseer Ali votes for her.