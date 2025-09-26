'BB 19': Kunickaa calls Farhana 'shameless'; Gaurav loses his cool
The ongoing season of Bigg Boss is heating up with a captaincy task between Gaurav Khanna and Farhana Bhatt. In a recent promo, both contestants can be seen vying for the coveted position while other housemates express their opinions on who should win. The voting process sees actor Kunickaa Sadanand slamming Bhatt's behavior, while others like Zeishaan Quadri support her, and Baseer Ali votes for her.
Voting process
Breakdown of housemates' votes
Sadanand was the first to vote, supporting Khanna. She explained her decision by calling Bhatt "an extremely ill-mannered, foolish, and shameless girl." On the other hand, Quadri voted for Bhatt, stating that he doesn't find Khanna strong enough against her. Pranit also criticized Bhatt's behavior during the voting process. Meanwhile, Ali voted for Bhatt but explained why he didn't support Khanna this time.
Emotional reaction
Khanna gets heated after being accused of playing on backfoot
The promo ends with Khanna losing his temper after being accused of playing on the backfoot. He angrily says, "Thank you very much, aap logo ko koi haq nahi banta ki aaj ke baad mujhe bole ki main backfoot mein khelta hoon, kyunki main aisa hi hoon." The captaincy task is the latest addition to an already dramatic season that has seen Ali, Amaal Mallik, and Abhishek Bajaj serve as captains.