Kartik buys office in Mumbai for ₹13cr; everything we know

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has reportedly bought an office space in Andheri West, Mumbai, with his parents. The property was purchased for ₹13cr, as per the property registration documents. Square Yards reported that the deal was registered in September 2025, and the office is located in Signature by Lotus.

Property specifics Office space has 3 designated parking spots Aaryan's newly acquired office spans a RERA-approved carpet area of 176.98 sq. meters (about 1,905 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. meters (approximately 2,095 sq. ft.). The deal also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹78L and registration fees of ₹30,000.

Locality advantage Why is Andheri West popular among property buyers? Andheri West is a key real estate hub in Mumbai, offering a mix of commercial and residential properties. The area enjoys excellent connectivity via road, rail, and metro, and is located near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Its proximity to major business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex, SEEPZ, and Lower Parel adds to its attractiveness for buyers. Meanwhile, he has worked in Luka Chuppi (2019), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), and Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).