'Bigg Boss 19's Zeishan calls out Kunickaa for 'playing dirty'

Bigg Boss 19﻿ contestant Zeishan Quadri, who was recently evicted from the show, has accused fellow contestant Kunickaa Sadanand of playing a "dirty game." In an interview with Zoom, he claimed that her constant interference and comments led to major fights inside the house. He described her as "toxic" and said she was responsible for creating negativity in the Bigg Boss house.

Details Quadri reveals why he is upset with Sadanand Quadri said, "Kunickaa ji itni toxic hai ki main naraz ho gaya tha. She started talking about Amaal's family." "Bigg Boss jab humein living room mein baithaya, unhone bola aap sabne ye show dekh kar aaye hain aur aapko pata hai. Main irritate ho gaya." He further revealed that Sadanand has been continuously stirring up trouble even after reaching the fifth week of the show.

Details He added that her behavior has changed over time Quadri said, "Fifth hafte tak woh ruk hi nahi rahi. Support milte jaa raha hai, sar pe chadhaye ja rahi hai (She hasn't stopped even till the fifth week. She keeps getting support and it's making her overconfident)." "Then I said I couldn't vote for her. Later, I even apologized for getting emotional."