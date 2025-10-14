'Stranger Things 5' runtimes revealed, mid-season finale to be longest
What's the story
The much-anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things will premiere on November 26. Ahead of its release, co-creator Ross Duffer has revealed the runtimes for the first four episodes. Contrary to earlier speculation that every episode would run over 90 minutes, Duffer confirmed on Instagram that the premiere episode, The Crawl, will be one hour and eight minutes long.
Details
Second episode will be 54 minutes long
The second episode, The Vanishing of _____, will have a runtime of 54 minutes. Third episode The Turnbow Trap will be one hour and six minutes long. Finally, the fourth episode, Sorcerer, will serve as a mid-season finale with a runtime of one hour and 23 minutes. These timings contradict an earlier report by Puck News which claimed episodes would range from 90 minutes-two hours. Of course, the rumor might come true with the runtimes of the last four episodes.
Release strategy
Final season divided into 3 parts
Netflix is taking an unconventional approach with the final season's release. Stranger Things 5 will be divided into three parts: the first four episodes on November 26, three more on Christmas Day, and the grand finale on New Year's Eve. Directed by the Duffer brothers, Shawn Levy, and Frank Darabont, this concluding season will feature a star-studded ensemble, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, among others.