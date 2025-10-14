5 mind-blowing facts about how 'Game of Thrones' was made

Game of Thrones was a cultural phenomenon, and its production was no less than a feat. From the mind-blowing sets to the elaborate costumes, every episode was a visual treat. But, behind all the glamour, there were some interesting details that most of us didn't know about. Here are some of those lesser-known facts about the making of this iconic series.q

#1 The cost of each episode Each episode of Game of Thrones came with a whopping price tag of $6 to $10 million. This was mainly due to the elaborate sets, special effects, and an ensemble cast. The money spent on each episode was more than what most Hollywood films had at their disposal. This investment went on to show the show's commitment to quality and authenticity.

#2 Extensive casting process The casting process for Game of Thrones was extensive and rigorous. More than a hundred actors auditioned for the role of Jon Snow alone. The producers were looking for actors who could bring depth and complexity to their characters, which is why they held auditions in multiple countries before finalizing the cast.

#3 Real locations used for filming While many scenes were shot in studios, a majority were filmed at real locations across Europe. From Northern Ireland to Malta and Croatia, these places gave the series its stunning backdrops. The production team even traveled to Iceland for some scenes, thanks to its dramatic landscapes.

#4 Unique costume design approach The costume designers took inspiration from various historical periods while designing outfits for Game of Thrones. They even used real leather and fur to make the costumes as authentic as possible. However, they also ensured that the designs were practical for actors to wear during long shooting hours.