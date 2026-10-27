'Bigg Boss 20': Love recalls past controversy amid ScoutOP drama

The past controversy that Gill referred to in the latest episode started when a Canada-based YouTuber claimed that Gill and Ghuggi were in a relationship while filming the Punjabi movie Furlow.

The YouTuber alleged that Gill became pregnant and a ₹5 crore settlement was made to keep the matter private.

However, these claims have not been verified.

Ghuggi dismissed the allegations as "completely false and fabricated," while Gill denied them too.