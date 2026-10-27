'Bigg Boss 20': Love recalls past controversy amid ScoutOP drama
What's the story
Love Gill, a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, has spoken out against her fellow housemate ScoutOP, aka Tanmay Singh. In a recent conversation, she alleged that his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani's comments during Weekend Ka Vaar, accusing Gill of trapping and manipulating him, have damaged her image. She also indirectly referred to the ₹5 crore settlement controversy involving Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi and herself.
Allegations
Gill asks why ScoutOP didn't clarify the situation
Gill told ScoutOP, "Maine pehle bhi bataya hai, main bahut mushkil se nikli hoon."
She added that she had only recently put the experience behind her, saying, "Main ek mahine pehle in sab cheezon se bahar nikal ke aayi hoon."
She also confronted Scout, saying, "Jab wo bol rahi thi, tumhaari girlfriend, ki trap fasa rahi tab tune us cheezko clarity kyu nahi di?"
Controversy
What is the ₹5 crore settlement controversy?
The past controversy that Gill referred to in the latest episode started when a Canada-based YouTuber claimed that Gill and Ghuggi were in a relationship while filming the Punjabi movie Furlow.
The YouTuber alleged that Gill became pregnant and a ₹5 crore settlement was made to keep the matter private.
However, these claims have not been verified.
Ghuggi dismissed the allegations as "completely false and fabricated," while Gill denied them too.