'BB 20': Did Kaashvi direct hate toward Love?
What's the story
Streamer Kaashvi Hiranandani has addressed the backlash she received for her comments about Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She clarified that her intention was to hold her boyfriend ScoutOP accountable for his actions, but admitted that some remarks were insensitive toward others involved in the situation. "My intention was to address Scout...However, in doing so, I realize that some of the words I used were insensitive toward other people involved," she wrote on Monday.
Online backlash
What Hiranandani said about Gill
The gamer was brought in as a guest over the weekend to address the close relationship Gill and Scout have been depicting on the show.
While Hiranandani told Scout his actions made her feel disgusted and their families uncomfortable, she also hinted that Gill was manipulative, advising Scout to remove himself from Gill if he wanted to go ahead in the show.
Her remarks drew criticism from netizens, who accused her of maligning a woman's image on national television.
Statement
I never intended to direct hate toward another woman: Hiranandani
People online also questioned how a woman was responsible for the way a committed man was acting on a reality show.
In her statement on Instagram Story, Hiranandani stressed that she never intended to direct hate toward another woman or encourage people to target her.
"I never intended to direct hate toward another woman or encourage anyone to target her. I understand that my words carry weight, and I take responsibility for how they may have come across."
Apology
Not my place to tell her anything, says Hiranandani
Hiranandani made it clear that she did not consider herself entitled to tell Gill how she should behave or explain her intentions.
"It's not my place to tell her anything. I recognize that and truly apologize to everyone I've hurt," said Hiranandani.
New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 stream on JioHotstar every day at 9:00pm.