'BB 20': Did Kaashvi direct hate toward Love?

The gamer was brought in as a guest over the weekend to address the close relationship Gill and Scout have been depicting on the show.

While Hiranandani told Scout his actions made her feel disgusted and their families uncomfortable, she also hinted that Gill was manipulative, advising Scout to remove himself from Gill if he wanted to go ahead in the show.

Her remarks drew criticism from netizens, who accused her of maligning a woman's image on national television.