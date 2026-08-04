Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 20' to premiere on September 6
What's the story
The much-awaited 20th season of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on September 6, as announced by JioHotstar and Colors. The announcement on Tuesday was accompanied by a teaser featuring host Salman Khan, who teased viewers with a mysterious line from his 1995 film Karan Arjun. The line went: "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Tathastu (What happened in Karan Arjun will now happen in Bigg Boss)!"
Fan theories
What will be 'BB20's theme?
The teaser has sparked a flurry of speculation among fans about what the line could mean for this season.
Some have suggested that it hints at the return of former contestants, while others believe it could indicate pairs entering the house together. This was also because the caption read: "Ek se bhale do.."
However, viewers will have to wait until September 6 to find out if their theories are correct!
Season expectations
Khan reveals what makes 'BB20' special
Khan has promised that every season of Bigg Boss brings new dynamics and unexpected twists, but this season will have a unique mystery at its core.
He said, "Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before."
Show details
Everything to know about 'Bigg Boss Hindi' Season 20
Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30pm.
This season marks the milestone 20th edition of the reality show.
Interestingly, this year, six language editions of the reality show will be airing simultaneously.