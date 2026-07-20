6 'Bigg Boss' editions to premiere simultaneously in 2026
What's the story
The popular reality show Bigg Boss will see a massive expansion in 2026, with six different language editions launching simultaneously. JioStar, the network behind the franchise, has announced that Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bangla versions of the show will premiere together for the first time. This unprecedented move aims to bring Bigg Boss to viewers across India at once.
Host announcements
Salman, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna to host respective language editions
The 2026 editions of Bigg Boss will be hosted by familiar faces.
Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Mohanlal will return as hosts.
Former Indian men's cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been announced as the host of the Bangla edition.
This new addition marks an exciting new chapter for Bigg Boss.
Book release
JioStar also launched a coffee table book on 'Bigg Boss'
To commemorate this milestone, JioStar has also launched India's Bigg Reality. This is a first-of-its-kind coffee table book that chronicles the 20-year journey of Bigg Boss, its cultural impact and legacy in India.
The book features data, audience insights, and brand case studies to show how Bigg Boss has evolved from a reality show into an entertainment and marketing platform.
Viewer participation
The book details how brands have integrated into 'Bigg Boss'
JioStar reported that Bigg Boss reached over 500 million viewers in 2025. The franchise also saw a 47% year-on-year increase in engagement across its six language editions and collaborated with more than 625 brands across 46 categories, including 49 first-time advertisers.
The book showcases how brands have gone beyond traditional product placements through tasks and in-show experiences on Bigg Boss.
Cultural impact
'Bigg Boss' has been reinventing itself constantly...'
Mahesh Shetty, Head of Entertainment Sales, TV, JioStar, said that Bigg Boss has been "constantly reinventing itself" over the last two decades.
"This festive season marks our biggest milestone yet as six editions come together across languages... The enduring strength of Bigg Boss lies in its ability to drive sustained audience participation and create shared cultural moments that translate into measurable business outcomes for brands."
Audience interaction
Check out the viewer engagement stats for 'Bigg Boss'
The book also highlights how actively viewers participate in Bigg Boss. In 2025, audiences cast over 9.32 billion votes and exchanged 43 million live chats on JioHotstar.
Nearly three out of four viewers interacted with the show beyond just watching it.
On social media, Bigg Boss generated over 1.7 billion social engagements and around 30 million user-generated memes during the year.
Regional impact
JioStar claims that 'Bigg Boss' is now a cultural phenomenon
JioStar claims that Bigg Boss now reaches over 200 million viewers across Hindi-speaking markets and more than 300 million viewers in southern India.
The network also claims the show's reach is 3.5 times higher than all other reality shows in the region combined!
This unprecedented expansion of Bigg Boss is set to make it a major player in India's entertainment landscape.
Shooting schedule
Meanwhile, Khan is expected to start shooting on September 21
Meanwhile, Khan is expected to start shooting for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss on September 21, as per Variety India.
The contestant list is already generating buzz with social media stars like Faisal Shaikh, Ridhima Gupta, Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair, and Uorfi Javed rumored to be a part of the show.