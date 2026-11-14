'Bigg Boss 20' winner Khan criticizes Gill over ScoutOP closeness
Bigg Boss 20 just got a bit more heated after ex-winner Gauahar Khan publicly called out contestant Love Gill for getting too close to fellow housemate ScoutOP, even though Kanika Mann suggested he might have feelings for her.
Gauahar felt Gill should have set clearer boundaries, especially once things started looking less than platonic.
The conversation kicked off when Kanika Mann pointed out that ScoutOP's reactions toward Gill seemed to go beyond "I don't feel you and Scout have a brother-sister relationship. Uske emotion dekhke nahi lagta ki sister wali feelinghai. Mujhe woh likingdikhti hai. He has feelings for you."
Gill, ScoutOP deny romance, fans speculate
Despite the buzz, both Gill and ScoutOP have denied any romantic angle:
Love Gill said, "Magar hamari aisi kabhi baat hi nahi hui. Main toh khud usko bolti hu mere liye bahar ladka dhund kar lekar aa. Nahi, galathai, aisa nahi hai."
Still, a recent joke from Gill about dropping the "sister" label has fans guessing what comes next.
With Bigg Boss being famous for unpredictable twists, everyone's watching to see how this friendship plays out.