'Bigg Boss 20' winner Khan criticizes Gill over ScoutOP closeness

Bigg Boss 20 just got a bit more heated after ex-winner Gauahar Khan publicly called out contestant Love Gill for getting too close to fellow housemate ScoutOP, even though Kanika Mann suggested he might have feelings for her.

Gauahar felt Gill should have set clearer boundaries, especially once things started looking less than platonic.

The conversation kicked off when Kanika Mann pointed out that ScoutOP's reactions toward Gill seemed to go beyond "I don't feel you and Scout have a brother-sister relationship. Uske emotion dekhke nahi lagta ki sister wali feelinghai. Mujhe woh likingdikhti hai. He has feelings for you."