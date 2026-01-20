'Bigg Boss OTT' Hindi reportedly canceled; here's why

The popular digital spin-off of Bigg Boss , Bigg Boss OTT Hindi, may not return to our screens. Despite a successful run with three seasons dominating online ratings, reports suggest that the makers have decided to scrap the show indefinitely. Although no official announcement has been made yet, industry insiders hint at a strategic shift in the franchise's approach.

Show's journey 'Bigg Boss OTT' Hindi: A digital-first extension of the franchise Launched in 2021, Bigg Boss OTT was a digital-first extension of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. It aimed at attracting younger audiences who prefer online content. The show initially aired on Voot before moving to JioCinema (now JioHotstar), with each season featuring different hosts and a faster-paced format than its television counterpart. However, reports suggest that makers are now reconsidering this digital versus TV distinction.

Strategic shift 'Bigg Boss OTT' Hindi reportedly shelved for strategic reasons According to Bigg Boss Tak, a BB insider news page on X, the decision to shelve Bigg Boss OTT is a strategic one. The makers have reportedly decided to run only one Bigg Boss show in Hindi from now on. This will be available simultaneously on television and OTT platforms, avoiding audience fragmentation and ensuring viewers aren't forced to choose between digital-only or TV-only formats.

