'Bigg Boss 20' premieres tonight: When, where to watch
What's the story
The much-anticipated 20th season of Bigg Boss is set to premiere on September 6, 2026. The show will be available on JioHotstar at 9:00pm IST and will also air on Colors TV at 10:30pm IST. Salman Khan returns as the host for Bigg Boss 20. Here's everything to know about the reality show.
Show updates
What to expect from 'Bigg Boss 20'
The upcoming season has been teased with the theme "Tathastu."
The season will also introduce the "Extra Jeevan Daan" concept, bringing a new element to the game.
In a promo released earlier, Khan hinted at the possibility of eliminated contestants getting a second chance to enter the house.
Detailed rules and twists will be revealed as the show progresses.
Contestants
These celebrities might enter the house
While the full list of contestants for Bigg Boss 20 is yet to be announced, several names have been rumored.
Potential participants this year include Aman Gandhi, Amrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi, Geeta Basra, and Showik Chakraborty.
Other rumored names include Kushal Tanwar, Qazi Touqeer, Arshifa Khan, Mary Kom, and Khushi Dubey.
Mahhi Vij, Niti Taylor, and Parth Samthaan have also been speculated.
Notably, Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, is confirmed for the show.
Multiple editions
Regional editions of 'Bigg Boss' will also begin on Sunday
This year is significant since five editions of Bigg Boss will launch simultaneously.
The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions will also unveil their new seasons on Sunday.
They are hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeep, and Mohanlal, respectively.
While the Tamil version (Season 10) will premiere at 6:00pm, the Malayalam (Season 8), Kannada (Season 13), and Telugu editions (Season 10) will begin at 7:00pm.
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Bangla 3, hosted by Sourav Ganguly, started on August 30.