'Bigg Boss' star Shiv Thakare clears up wedding buzz
Shiv Thakare, known for winning Bigg Boss Marathi and appearing on Bigg Boss 16, set off wedding rumors after posting a photo dressed as a groom.
He's now put those rumors to rest, explaining the picture was just for his next project—not an actual wedding.
The timing? Right before he joins the new reality show The 50.
What actually happened?
When paparazzi teased him about getting married, one joked, "50 ke liye, shaadi ke liye nahi [For the show The 50, not for the wedding]."
Shiv laughed it off and replied warmly, "Bhai, ye sab tum bol rahe ho. Agar maine haa bol diya toh tum mere band bajaoge [Brother, you are saying all of these. I'll be in trouble if I take accountability for what you're saying]."
So yes, no shaadi—just some showbiz fun.
All about 'The 50'
Shiv is gearing up for The 50, a fresh reality show hosted by Farah Khan that drops on Colors TV and JioHotstar from February 1.
He's calling it "unpredictable" and "intense," with zero comfort zones or fixed rules.
If you've followed him on Khatron Ke Khiladi or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa before—you know he loves a good challenge!