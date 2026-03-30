'Kingdom got bigger...': Vivian Dsena, wife Nouran welcome second child 

Vivian Dsena , a popular television actor and Bigg Boss 18 contestant, has welcomed his second child with wife-former journalist Nouran Aly. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy on social media on Monday. In an Instagram post , Dsena shared a heartfelt note saying, "Went a little off the radar... not without reason. Some stories aren't announced, they're lived first. The silence said enough... The kingdom just got bigger...and this time...it's a Prince (sic)."

Congratulations Fans and colleagues congratulate the couple The news of the couple's second child was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans and colleagues alike. Rubina Dilaik, who worked with Dsena on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, was among the first to extend her warm wishes. She wrote, "omg ! Beautiful...... congratulations to you and @nouranaly.1 (sic)." BB18 co-contestant Rajat Dalal, who recently tied the knot himself, sent love, too. Former BB contestant Yamini Malhotra also sent her regards to the new parents.

Personal life Dsena had gotten married in Egypt Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Dsena had opened up about his marriage to Aly and their daughter Layan. He revealed that he got married in an intimate ceremony in Egypt. The actor also spoke about how becoming a father is a dream come true for him. He had said he felt on top of the world every time he held Layan in his arms. Layan was born in early 2023. Dsena also has two step-daughters.

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