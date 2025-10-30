Next Article
'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Bharani, Srija's comeback challenge begins
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 just got interesting: ex-contestants Bharani and Srija are back, but there's a catch—only one will get to stay.
To decide, they picked teammates for a series of challenges, kicking things off with the "Kattu Padagottu" tower-building task.
Bharani gets hospitalized; Bigg Boss pauses tasks
The first round ended in confusion over which team won, but Madhuri settled it by declaring Srija's team the winner.
Things took a turn when Bharani and Demon Pavan accidentally fell into the pool during the next task.
With Bharani needing hospital care, Bigg Boss paused all competitions until he returns.