George RR Martin's lawsuit against OpenAI gets green light
Big news for writers and AI: a US court just gave the green light to George RR Martin (yep, the Game of Thrones author) and other big-name authors to move forward with their lawsuit against OpenAI.
They claim OpenAI used their books without permission to train ChatGPT, and now the case will move forward to determine if that's copyright infringement.
What this case means for AI and creative work
The authors say ChatGPT can spit out content that's way too close to their original work—Martin's team even got it to outline a sequel that looked a lot like his novels.
This case could set new rules for how AI companies use creative work, possibly forcing them to get permission from writers before training their models.
The outcome could seriously shape what AI-generated content looks like in the future.