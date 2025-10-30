'Fresh Prince' star Floyd Myers Jr. (42) dies of heart attack

Myers's career and legacy

Myers kicked off his acting career as young Will in the iconic sitcom back in 1992, and also starred as Marlon Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream.

Off-screen, he co-founded The Fellaship Men's Group, a non-profit focused on supporting men in their efforts to lead, heal & thrive.

He leaves behind four kids, and is remembered by family for his kindness—his sister Tyree Trice said he touched many lives.

A GoFundMe has been started to help support his children and cover funeral costs.