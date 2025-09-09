'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Owners, tenants divide house; host Nagarjuna returns
Bigg Boss Telugu is back for its ninth season, premiering September 7, and things are already getting interesting.
This time, the house is split into "owners" (commoners) and "tenants" (celebrities), with the owners taking over the main house and tenants being asked to move out.
Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as host, guiding 15 contestants through this new setup.
Highlights from 1st 2 episodes
Tensions flared early when Haritha Harish (aka Mask Man Harita) told Marya Manish not to speak during a heated discussion about garden duties—breaking Nagarjuna's rule that only commoners assign tasks.
There's also some drama brewing over food storage rules, with Haritha objecting to celebrities having to put their food in the store room.
Despite all this, viewers seem hooked on the fresh twist. The show streams on Jio Hotstar and Star Maa.