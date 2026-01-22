Bigg Boss's Shiv Thakare joins 'The 50'—Here's what you need to know
Shiv Thakare, who won Bigg Boss Marathi and was the runner-up on Bigg Boss 16, just announced he's joining Colors TV's new reality show The 50.
He posted, "Super kicked and excited for The 50. This show is unpredictable, intense, and plays with your head in ways you don't expect."
What makes 'The 50' different?
Shiv says there are "no comfort zones and no fixed rules," which is what excites him most.
He called it a "mad ride" where every moment needs full awareness and heart.
The show premieres February 1—catch it at 9:00pm on JioHotstar or at 10:30pm on Colors TV.
How does the show work?
Hosted by Farah Khan, The 50 drops 50 contestants into a palace-like setup on Mumbai's Madh Island. They'll face wild games set by "the Lion," all for an edge in the competition.
Other familiar faces joining Shiv include Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Mr Faisu, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, and Shiny Doshi.