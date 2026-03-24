Bill Cosby ordered to pay $19 million to rape accuser

Bill Cosby, the disgraced comedian and actor, has been ordered by a California jury to pay over $19 million in damages to his rape accuser, Donna Motsinger. The jury found that Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted Motsinger more than 50 years ago. The judgment of $19.25 million was announced on Monday during its third day of deliberations, reported the New York Times.

Allegations Motsinger's civil lawsuit against Cosby Motsinger, a former waitress, first filed a civil lawsuit against the 88-year-old actor in the Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2023. She alleged that Cosby sexually assaulted her in 1972 after giving her wine and a pill that rendered her unconscious following one of his comedy shows. "She knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby," Motsinger's lawyers alleged in court papers.

Appeal planned Cosby's lawyer said they would appeal the jury's decision Cosby did not testify during the nearly two-week trial. His lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said that the actor would appeal the jury's decision. After the judgment was announced, she said, "I was obviously disappointed in the decision, but we believe we have a strong appeal and we'll pursue that."

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Victim's reaction '54 years to get justice' Motsinger expressed satisfaction with the jury's judgment. "It has been 54 years to get justice, and I know it's not complete for the rest of the women, but I hope it helps them a little bit," she said outside the Santa Monica courthouse. She also called the $19 million in damages "icing on the cake" and stressed how important it was that she was "believed," and Cosby is held accountable for his actions.

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