Billie's concert film delayed in India due to CBFC issues
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated concert film, Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour, has been delayed in India due to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issues. The film is now likely to hit screens on May 15, reported Bollywood Hungama. The delay was caused by the board's demand for several cuts in the Billie Eilish documentary.
Approval process
'The head office's core team reviewed the suggested...'
A source told the outlet, "The CBFC's Examining Committee asked for several cuts in the documentary." "The Paramount Pictures team in India then decided to inform the US head office and seek approval on whether the changes suggested by the Censor Board could be made." "The head office's core team reviewed the suggested changes and gave its nod. This whole process took some time, resulting in a delay for the censor process."
Film details
Film's rating in other countries
The concert film has been awarded a 'Parental Guidance' certification in several countries, including Canada, Australia, the UK (12A), and the USA (PG-13). It features strong language and moderate sexual references and gestures. The film also addresses serious topics such as bullying and mental health. Notably, it's one of the few concert films to be released in 3D format and will also be available in IMAX.