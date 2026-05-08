Billie's concert film delayed in India due to CBFC issues

Approval process

'The head office's core team reviewed the suggested...'

A source told the outlet, "The CBFC's Examining Committee asked for several cuts in the documentary." "The Paramount Pictures team in India then decided to inform the US head office and seek approval on whether the changes suggested by the Censor Board could be made." "The head office's core team reviewed the suggested changes and gave its nod. This whole process took some time, resulting in a delay for the censor process."