Bob Odenkirk's western drama 'Normal' gets India release 

The film is set in an ordinary Midwestern town and follows Ulysses, a temporary sheriff. His assignment offers him a chance to escape his troubled past, but things take a turn when a failed bank robbery shakes the town's peace. This incident leads Ulysses into events that reveal deeper dangers lurking beneath the surface. The film explores themes of morality, loyalty, and survival instincts in an unpredictable world.

Director and producer insights

Wheatley and Odenkirk on film's unique approach

Wheatley has described the film as a reimagining of the classic western genre. He said, "When I first read the script, it felt like an inverted High Noon where instead of protecting the town from outside forces, the sheriff is forced to confront the town itself." Odenkirk, who also produces Normal, emphasized its layered storytelling that starts quietly like a mystery before escalating into intense action.