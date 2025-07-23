Bob Vylan chanted 'death to IDF' at Glastonbury, face backlash
Bob Vylan, a punk-rap duo from London, landed in hot water after chanting "death, death to the IDF" during their Glastonbury Festival set—broadcast live by the BBC.
The moment triggered national outrage, a police investigation, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling it "appalling hate speech."
BBC apologized; agency dropped them
The BBC quickly apologized for airing what it called "deeply offensive" language and pulled the footage offline.
Bob Vylan's US visas were revoked (so their North American tour is off), and their agency dropped them.
There are also calls to ban them from other festivals.
Bob Vylan clarified they don't want harm to anyone
Facing backlash, Bob Vylan clarified they don't want harm to anyone: "We want the death of no one... We want the end of a violent military machine."
Glastonbury organizers said the chant crossed a line and stressed that hate speech isn't welcome at the festival.