Why did Bollywood start 'ignoring' Bobby Deol? Everything he said

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol opened up about his career struggles in a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra. He revealed how he went from being the center of attention at parties to receiving fewer invitations as his films underperformed. "The number of invitations I got for parties began to drop," he admitted.

Career decline 'People would meet me nicely...' Deol, who was used to being approached for roles, found it hard to adjust to the industry's changing dynamics in the early 2000s. He said, "This was a slow process. For instance, people would meet me nicely, but they would soon go away and form their own groups, and I would be left alone." "The same people who would be so warm with me, started ignoring me."

Perseverance No grudges held Despite the setbacks, Deol held no grudges against those who ignored him. He said, "The same people come to me now with offers but I don't hold anything against them." The actor also credited his wife, Tanya Deol, for standing by him during his darkest times. In a previous interview with Raj Shamani, he had spoken about how his decline mirrored that of his father Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol.