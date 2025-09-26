Bobby Deol praises Aryan Khan's perseverance: 'He's very talented'

Actor Bobby Deol recently praised Aryan Khan , the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan , for his talent and perseverance. Speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, Deol said that Aryan has already faced many hardships in life, which "no child should ever go through." He also stated that he wishes he had the same fire as Khan. The actor can currently be seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Talent recognition 'Wish I had the same fire like he has now...' Deol said, "I guess, I wish I had the same fire like he has now." "I mean, I started off with a lot of fire... but things got delayed for me a lot... Other than that, no, I think he's very talented." He added that Khan has a unique charm that draws people in. "He has this thing about him. He just attracts you."

Pressure acknowledgment 'I'm sure he is under a lot of pressure' Deol also acknowledged the pressure that Khan must be under, similar to what he experienced. He said, "Definitely. I'm sure he is. I mean, he has been through a lot more than I have, in many other ways." The actor was likely referring to Khan's 2021 arrest in a drug case, which caused a huge uproar as he's SRK's son.

Personal experiences 'I felt a lot of fatherly emotions...' Deol also shared his own experiences as a star kid, saying that in his youth, there was no social media or paparazzi culture to worry about. He said, "I felt a lot of fatherly emotions because I also have kids and both of them want to come into this industry." "It's not easy because being from the family which is already existing and to come out of the shadows of the biggest Indian superstar in the world."