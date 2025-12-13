Bobby Deol's 'Aashram 4' to begin filming early next year

Actor Tridha Choudhury, who gained national fame for her role in the Bobby Deol -starrer web series Aashram, has confirmed that she will be returning for the fourth season of the show. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she revealed that they will start shooting for Aashram 4 in early 2026. The show has been a major breakthrough for Choudhury's career, making her a household name across India.

Role preparation Choudhury's journey to 'Aashram' role and character preparation Choudhury shared an interesting anecdote about how she bagged her role in Aashram. "I was in a supermarket where I met Madhvi Bhatt, the DA. She told me, 'Tridha, I am so happy I bumped into you here. I really think that you should do this show,'" she recalled. "Madhvi persuaded Prakash Jha sir to consider me." "Sir said, 'Nahin, woh thodi si bacchi lagegi.' We have to show her as a woman."

Personal challenges Choudhury's personal struggles and mental health journey Despite the success of Aashram, Choudhury faced personal challenges. She opened up about her mental health struggles, saying that while she received recognition for playing a strong character in the show, her personal life was in turmoil. "While I was getting a lot of recognition for playing such a strong character in Aashram, my personal life was in tatters," she confessed. However, she has now moved on from those difficulties and is doing well.