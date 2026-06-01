Bobby Deol shuts down rift rumors with Alia Bhatt
What's the story
Bobby Deol, who will be seen in the upcoming film Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt, has dismissed rumors of a fallout on set. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, he called the reports baseless and even named Bhatt as one of his favorite actors. "I had just done a film (Animal) with Ranbir Kapoor, and then I got to know I was being offered a film with Alia. I was like, 'What's happening with me?'" he said.
Actor's praise
Deol praises Bhatt, calls her a hard worker
Deol further shared his experience of working with Bhatt in Alpha. He said, "It was so nice (working with Bhatt), she is such a good actress and works so hard." "She was so prepared for all the fight sequences. So I didn't get why people wrote that." He also dismissed rumors that he was offered another film by producer Aditya Chopra due to a supposed disagreement with Bhatt.
Social media skepticism
Deol says rumors are baseless
Deol also criticized the misinformation circulating on social media, saying that 90% of it is false. He said, "Even I was shocked when a friend sent me a snapshot of this rumor. Log itne velle hain ki kuch bhi likhke bana dete hain (People have so much free time that they make up and write anything)."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Alpha'
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The first look was revealed in a post-credit scene of War 2 last year. It will hit theaters on July 3.