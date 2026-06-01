Bobby Deol shuts down rift rumors with Alia Bhatt

Bobby Deol , who will be seen in the upcoming film Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt , has dismissed rumors of a fallout on set. Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, he called the reports baseless and even named Bhatt as one of his favorite actors. "I had just done a film (Animal) with Ranbir Kapoor , and then I got to know I was being offered a film with Alia. I was like, 'What's happening with me?'" he said.

Actor's praise Deol praises Bhatt, calls her a hard worker Deol further shared his experience of working with Bhatt in Alpha. He said, "It was so nice (working with Bhatt), she is such a good actress and works so hard." "She was so prepared for all the fight sequences. So I didn't get why people wrote that." He also dismissed rumors that he was offered another film by producer Aditya Chopra due to a supposed disagreement with Bhatt.

Social media skepticism Deol says rumors are baseless Deol also criticized the misinformation circulating on social media, saying that 90% of it is false. He said, "Even I was shocked when a friend sent me a snapshot of this rumor. Log itne velle hain ki kuch bhi likhke bana dete hain (People have so much free time that they make up and write anything)."

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