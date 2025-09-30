'SOTY' actor arrested at Chennai airport for smuggling cocaine
In a significant drug bust, a Bollywood supporting actor was arrested at Chennai Airport on Sunday. Authorities recovered 3.5 kg of cocaine from the actor, which was estimated to be worth around ₹35 crore in the international market. The bust was carried out during a joint operation by Chennai Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), reported TOI.
The actor, who has appeared in a minor role in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, was stopped by air intelligence officials early Sunday morning. He had just arrived from Singapore. Customs officials discovered plastic pouches of white powder hidden in a false compartment at the bottom of his trolley. A field test confirmed that the substance was cocaine.
The actor was just a courier, say officials
During questioning, the actor allegedly stated he got the trolley in Cambodia from unidentified people and was told to deliver it to someone at Chennai Airport. However, officials reportedly suspect that he intended to smuggle the drugs to major cities such as Mumbai or Delhi, where organized drug syndicates operate.
Customs officials are now probing the actor's travel history to see if he has been involved in any previous drug smuggling cases. Meanwhile, the DRI is working to uncover the larger network behind this operation. This case marks the second significant cocaine bust at Chennai Airport in just two weeks, after authorities recovered 5.6 kg hidden in Ferrero Rocher chocolate cans earlier this month.