'BB 19': Will Abhishek's ex-wife Akanksha enter as wild card?
Abhishek Bajaj, a popular contestant on Bigg Boss 19, has been making headlines for his emotional outbursts and intense confrontations. Meanwhile, his personal life has also come under scrutiny. He was married to Akanksha Jindal, his childhood sweetheart, in 2017, but they divorced in 2019. Now, reports suggest that Jindal might be entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant.
According to Bigg Boss Khabari, Jindal has been approached by the show's creators. Many believe her entry could incite intense drama, considering her tumultuous past with Bajaj. Jindal recently alleged that Bajaj cheated in an interview with Vickey Lalwani. She accused him of infidelity and revealed that she had confronted him with proof of his alleged affairs. She said, "Of course, he cheated, and that was the breaking point. He was involved with a lot of girls here and there."
Official confirmation about her entry awaited
As of now, neither Bajaj's team nor the makers of Bigg Boss have responded to Jindal's allegations or the speculation about her possible entry into the house. Meanwhile, things are heating up in the house after the recent eviction of Awez Darbar in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which left Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More reeling.