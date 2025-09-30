'The Simpsons Movie' sequel to hit theaters in July 2027

Disney 's 20th Century Studios has confirmed that a sequel to The Simpsons Movie is in the works. Scheduled to hit theaters on July 23, 2027, this film will replace an unnamed Marvel project that has been taken off Disney's schedule. This means there won't be any new comic book movie between Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

Announcement details 'Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters' On September 29, 20th Century Studios took to social media to announce the upcoming movie. The post featured an animated image of Homer's hand reaching for a pink donut shaped like the number "2," with the caption: "Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!" This sequel comes nearly two decades after the first film's release in 2007.

Twitter Post Here's the announcement Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027! pic.twitter.com/wVqxwn8rLc — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 29, 2025

Release date clash Potential box-office clash with 'Bad Fairies' The release date of the upcoming Simpsons movie coincides with Warner Bros.' animated musical Bad Fairies, resulting in a potential box-office clash, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, no plot details or character developments for the new film have been revealed yet. The first Simpsons Movie was a massive success, grossing over $536 million worldwide and earning $74 million in its opening weekend alone.