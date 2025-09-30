'Mahakali' poster: Akshaye Khanna looks unrecognizable as Guru Shukracharya

Varma took to social media to share the poster, writing, "In the shadows of gods, rose the brightest flame of rebellion." The film is directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and will be produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under RKD Studios. Smaran Sai is composing the music for Mahakali.

Film details

Film set against backdrop of Bengal circus

Mahakali will be released in major pan-Indian and international languages, including the IMAX 3D format. The film's release date is yet to be announced. The story is set against the backdrop of a circus in Bengal and features Goddess Kali, known as Mahakali in the region. Khanna was last seen in Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. He will next appear in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.