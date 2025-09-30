'Anupamaa' spoiler: Anupama's search for truth shakes up Shah family

While everyone celebrates in Konkan, Anupama can't shake off a sense of unease—especially after Prakash Bhau gives her a mysterious warning. She uncovers links between Sonu Rathod and Samar's death, hinting that someone close might be hiding something big. This only makes Anupama more determined to get to the bottom of what really happened.

In an upcoming episode, a dream brings Samar back

A buzzed-about scene shows Samar returning—but it's just in Anupama's dream.

In this vision, he hints that Anuj is innocent and that there's more to his own story than anyone knows.

With this new clue, Anupama becomes determined to uncover the truth about Samar's death, with the support of her friends.