Box office: Pawan Kalyan-Emraan Hashmi's 'They Call Him OG' rules
Pawan Kalyan's new crime action flick, They Call Him OG, is making serious waves at the box office.
Directed by Sujeeth and featuring Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, the film has made more than ₹225 crore worldwide within just five days—even after some pre-release hiccups.
If you're into high-energy dramas with big names, this one's been hard to miss.
'OG' in numbers: Domestic, overseas collections
The movie scored a massive ₹148 crore in India alone during its first five days, including ₹21 crore from paid previews and a record-breaking ₹63.75 crore on opening day—reportedly one of the highest single-day hauls for any film in 2025 so far.
Overseas fans showed up too, with North America adding $5 million (about ₹40 crore) to the tally.
Sequel on the cards?
They Call Him OG has already outperformed Pawan Kalyan's last release, Hari Hara Veer Mallu—especially overseas—cementing his status as a major box office draw both at home and abroad.
The huge success has also set the stage for a sequel, so there's more OG action likely on the way.