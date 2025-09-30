Box office: Pawan Kalyan-Emraan Hashmi's 'They Call Him OG' rules Entertainment Sep 30, 2025

Pawan Kalyan's new crime action flick, They Call Him OG, is making serious waves at the box office.

Directed by Sujeeth and featuring Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, the film has made more than ₹225 crore worldwide within just five days—even after some pre-release hiccups.

If you're into high-energy dramas with big names, this one's been hard to miss.