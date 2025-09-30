'The Raja Saab': Prabhas's horror-comedy trailer is spooky yet funny
The trailer for "The Raja Saab" just dropped, and it's a wild mix of spooky and funny.
Prabhas takes on a double role in this horror-comedy, with the teaser showing off hypnosis and some mind games.
The film is set to hit theaters on January 9, 2026—right in time for Pongal.
Trailer: Young heir uses his unique abilities to save estate
It kicks off with the line, "Take a deep breath, you brain will now follow only my commands."
We see cool visuals like Newton's Cradle and four mysterious shadows around Prabhas.
The story centers on a young heir who taps into his royal roots—and some unique abilities—to try saving his family estate from going broke.
Cast, crew, and release dates of the film
Directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner People Media Factory, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab alongside Prabhas.
It'll be out in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada on January 9; the Tamil version drops a day later to avoid clashing with Vijay's "Jana Nayagan."