Chandrachur Singh files FIR against relatives over property dispute
What's the story
Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against his aunt, two cousins, and four others. He claims they forged his grandfather's will to deny his father his rightful inheritance. The FIR was registered at the Rorawar Police Station in Aligarh on Friday. It names Gaytri Devi (Singh's aunt), two cousins, and four others as accused, reported PTI.
Allegations
Singh accuses family members of being involved in forgery
Singh alleges that the disputed will was prepared in 1997 when his grandfather, Thakur Harender Pal Singh, a prominent landowner in Jalalpur village near Aligarh, was critically ill.
He claims his grandfather wasn't in a condition to sign documents at that time.
The actor has accused his uncle, Ganga Singh, and other family members of being involved in this forgery.
Investigation
Questions raised by Singh regarding the disputed will
Singh has raised questions about who was present when the disputed will was allegedly executed.
His complaint states that his father, the late Captain Baldev Singh, a former Congress MLA from Aligarh city, wasn't in Aligarh at that time.
He also pointed out that his other uncle, Puniya Pratap Singh, had died before his grandfather.
Property dispute
Valuable properties sold off over the years: Complaint
Singh's complaint further alleges that several properties covered by the disputed will were sold off over the years.
Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, Singh said he had collected evidence related to his allegations and had appeared before the police after the FIR was registered.
Previous response
Family's previous response to allegations
The dispute first came to light last year when Singh's aunt had dismissed the allegations as false.
She accused the actor of trying to falsely implicate her and maintained that the will was genuine.
The investigation will now determine whether Singh's allegations have any basis.
On the work front, Singh recently acted in Huma Qureshi-led Bayaan, which premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.