EOW re-summons Bollywood actor Dino Morea in desilting probe
What's the story
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police questioned Bollywood actor Dino Morea for a second time on Friday, PTI reported. The questioning is linked to alleged irregularities in the Mithi River desilting project. Morea and his brother Santino Rocco Morea were previously questioned in May 2025. An unnamed police officer told PTI that they summoned Morea after finding his phone records showing contact with individuals involved in this case.
Company connection
Investigation into financial transactions
The officer further revealed that the Morea brothers and Punita Kadam, wife of arrested accused Ketan Kadam, were directors of a private company named UBO Ridez Private Limited.
They are currently investigating financial transactions between the Kadams and Santino.
The investigation also seeks to understand how Woder India LLP, a company owned by Ketan, was able to secure civic contracts for desilting services.
Arrest details
Ketan was arrested on May 7
Ketan, arrested on May 7, was among 13 people booked over the alleged ₹65.54 crore loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) through the desilting project.
The case involves financial irregularities, inflated tenders, and corrupt practices.
The EOW also arrested Jayesh Joshi of Virgo Specialties Private Limited in connection with this case.
Investigation progress
EOW probing BMC officials' role
The EOW is also probing the role of certain BMC officials who allegedly traveled to Kochi in October 2020 to purchase desilting equipment from Matprop Technical Services Private Limited.
The specifications of these machines matched those used by Matprop, effectively forcing contractors to use them.
The tender stated that BMC would compensate contractors based on the weight of silt and dredge removed from the river.