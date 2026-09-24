Bollywood actor Khan dies in Mumbai after battling liver cancer
Entertainment
Mushtaq Khan, the much-loved Bollywood actor known for Welcome and Aashiqui, has died in Mumbai.
He spent his last 15 days in Nanavati Hospital, fighting liver cancer, a disease he'd first been diagnosed with around five years ago but which sadly returned.
His business partner Shivam said he was treated then but the disease came back.
Khan funeral set for Thursday
Khan's funeral is set for Thursday.
With memorable roles in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, he leaves behind a legacy that made him a favorite among fans and colleagues alike.
The industry is feeling his loss today.
Rest in peace, Mushtaq Khan.