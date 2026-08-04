Madhuri Dixit sells Mumbai office for nearly ₹5cr
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit has sold a commercial office in Mumbai's Andheri West for a whopping ₹4.85 crore, reported CRE Matrix. The sale comes nearly 18 years after she bought the property for just ₹52.5 lakh, resulting in an incredible appreciation of nearly 824% in its value! The transaction was registered under Frames Production Company Private Limited on June 23.
Property specifics
Details of the property
The commercial office space sold by Dixit is located on the fourth floor of Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd in Oshiwara, off Link Road, Andheri West.
The property has a carpet area of 1,594.24 square feet and was sold for ₹4.85 crore.
The transaction also included three car parking spaces and attracted stamp duty of ₹29.1 lakh, per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
New lease
Lease of commercial office in Lower Parel
In March 2026, Dixit leased a commercial office space in Mumbai's Lower Parel for five years at a total rent of ₹2.81 crore, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards.
The commercial unit is located in One Lodha Place, Lower Parel, with a carpet area of 731 square feet and includes one car parking space.
The deal was registered with a stamp duty of ₹72,600 and registration charges of ₹1,000.
Industry trend
Bollywood celebrities' growing affinity for real estate investments
Dixit's recent sale and lease of commercial properties are part of a growing trend among Bollywood celebrities.
Real estate experts, per Hindustan Times, say stars like Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan are increasingly investing in income-generating commercial assets alongside high-value residential investments.
This shift reflects their preference for income-generating commercial assets alongside high-value residential investments.