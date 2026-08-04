Madhuri Dixit sells Mumbai office for nearly ₹5cr

The commercial office space sold by Dixit is located on the fourth floor of Morya Landmark-II Premises Co-operative Society Ltd in Oshiwara, off Link Road, Andheri West.

The property has a carpet area of 1,594.24 square feet and was sold for ₹4.85 crore.

The transaction also included three car parking spaces and attracted stamp duty of ₹29.1 lakh, per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.