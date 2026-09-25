What was 'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan's cause of death?

Mohsin added, "He had complained of stomach pain, so we took him to the hospital where doctors discovered that he has cancer."

"He was perfectly fine; he had no major issues. Rather, he was shooting for the debut film of Shera's (Salman Khan's bodyguard) son prior to his hospitalisation."

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta told SCREEN that Khan was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and had recovered, but he relapsed two weeks ago.