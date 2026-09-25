What was 'Welcome' actor Mushtaq Khan's cause of death?
What's the story
Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his comedic and supporting roles, has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 56. The news was confirmed by his son Mohsin on Thursday. "He passed away due to cancer at Nanavati Hospital at around 7 pm," Mohsin told PTI. Khan's funeral will take place on Friday at Yari Road Kabristan.
Health decline
'He was perfectly fine...'
Mohsin added, "He had complained of stomach pain, so we took him to the hospital where doctors discovered that he has cancer."
"He was perfectly fine; he had no major issues. Rather, he was shooting for the debut film of Shera's (Salman Khan's bodyguard) son prior to his hospitalisation."
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta told SCREEN that Khan was diagnosed with cancer five years ago and had recovered, but he relapsed two weeks ago.
Career highlights
Career spanning over 4 decades
Khan made his big-screen debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980, and went on to build a career spanning more than four decades.
He was known for his comic timing and supporting roles in movies like Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja, Hera Pheri, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Wanted, and Oh My God!.
Recent works
His memorable performances, recent films, and television appearances
Khan also appeared in more recent films like Stree, Gadar 2, Badhaai Do, and Stree 2.
His other credits include Vanvaas, Dhoom Dhaam, Baby John, and Jaat.
He was also seen in TV shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.
One of his most memorable performances was in Anees Bazmee's Welcome (2007), where his comic monologue about having a fake leg became one of the film's most quoted sequences.