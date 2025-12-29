'Peddi': Boman Irani joins Ram Charan, Janhvi's action-drama
What's the story
Boman Irani has joined the cast of Peddi, a highly anticipated film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. The news was announced on social media with a behind-the-scenes photo of Irani, director Buchi Babu Sana, and cinematographer R Rathnavelu. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles.
Twitter Post
Here's the photo from the sets
An absolute honor working with this legend and true cinema lover, @bomanirani sir! A perfect choice for Buchi Babu’s script 🎬✨ #Peddi @AlwaysRamCharan @BuchiBabuSana @arrahman @RathnaveluDop @artkolla @vriddhicinemas #peddi pic.twitter.com/CwFJPRcahG— Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) December 28, 2025
Role speculation
Irani's role in 'Peddi' remains a mystery
While the addition of Irani to the cast has generated excitement, his role in Peddi is still under wraps. The film has been creating buzz ever since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting more details about the storyline and characters. The first single from the film, Chikiri Chikiri, also received a positive response, reportedly amassing over 46 million views within 24 hours of its release.
Release date
'Peddi' to release in March 2026
Peddi is set to be released on March 27, 2026. The film is a pan-India project that will be released in multiple languages. It is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Meanwhile, Irani is also set to feature in Prabhas's The Raja Saab, releasing on January 9, 2026.