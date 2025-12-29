LOADING...
'Peddi': Boman Irani joins Ram Charan, Janhvi's action-drama
The film releases next year

By Isha Sharma
Dec 29, 2025
02:21 pm
What's the story

Boman Irani has joined the cast of Peddi, a highly anticipated film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. The news was announced on social media with a behind-the-scenes photo of Irani, director Buchi Babu Sana, and cinematographer R Rathnavelu. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles.

Twitter Post

Here's the photo from the sets

Role speculation

Irani's role in 'Peddi' remains a mystery

While the addition of Irani to the cast has generated excitement, his role in Peddi is still under wraps. The film has been creating buzz ever since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting more details about the storyline and characters. The first single from the film, Chikiri Chikiri, also received a positive response, reportedly amassing over 46 million views within 24 hours of its release.

Release date

'Peddi' to release in March 2026

Peddi is set to be released on March 27, 2026. The film is a pan-India project that will be released in multiple languages. It is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Meanwhile, Irani is also set to feature in Prabhas's The Raja Saab, releasing on January 9, 2026.