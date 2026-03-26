'Where was your voice...': Boman Irani's Iran video gets flak
What's the story
Recently, actor Boman Irani shared a satirical video on social media, poking fun at US President Donald Trump's proposed peace talks amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. Although many found it funny, Iranian actor Mandana Karimi criticized Irani for not speaking up about the deaths of Iranian citizens during the conflict. The video in question was posted on Wednesday and has since gone viral.
Video
'Mr. Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis...'
In his video, Irani said, "So, as you may know, it's going viral that Mr. Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis...I am ready to do anything for peace." He humorously suggested that Trump should come to Dadar Parsi Colony for talks, instead of Washington, and "bring along a big gas cylinder." In response, Karimi wrote in the comments section of Irani's post: "Boman Irani sir... suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran. Interesting timing."
Criticism
Karimi's lengthy post
Karimi further wrote, "For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, and silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me-we've lived it. We've spoken about it." "But now...there's a video. Now there's concern...Sir, with all respect, you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. Now there's humor about gas, about Trump, about 'come to my house.'...You carry that history. That fire." "So where was this voice when Iranians were dying?"
Celebrity reactions
Other celebrities' reactions
Other than the Bigg Boss 9 star, other celebrities seemed to share laughing emojis on the post. Jaaved Jaaferi wrote, "My dear @boman_irani If you call yourself Bombon Irani and offer to share the formula of Custard gas, Trump may make the effort to come to Dadarland." Comedian Sorabh Pant joked: "Dhansak could resolve many conflicts." Sameera Reddy, Salim Merchant, Tabu, Farhan Akhtar, Zareen Khan, Siddharth, Soni Razdan, and Gajraj Rao dropped laugh-out-loud emojis on Irani's post.