'Where was your voice...': Boman Irani's Iran video gets flak

Recently, actor Boman Irani shared a satirical video on social media, poking fun at US President Donald Trump 's proposed peace talks amid the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. Although many found it funny, Iranian actor Mandana Karimi criticized Irani for not speaking up about the deaths of Iranian citizens during the conflict. The video in question was posted on Wednesday and has since gone viral.

Video 'Mr. Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis...' In his video, Irani said, "So, as you may know, it's going viral that Mr. Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis...I am ready to do anything for peace." He humorously suggested that Trump should come to Dadar Parsi Colony for talks, instead of Washington, and "bring along a big gas cylinder." In response, Karimi wrote in the comments section of Irani's post: "Boman Irani sir... suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran. Interesting timing."

Criticism Karimi's lengthy post Karimi further wrote, "For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, and silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me-we've lived it. We've spoken about it." "But now...there's a video. Now there's concern...Sir, with all respect, you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. Now there's humor about gas, about Trump, about 'come to my house.'...You carry that history. That fire." "So where was this voice when Iranians were dying?"

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