Chennai: Bomb threat at 'Idli Kadai' actor Arun Vijay's residence
What's the story
A bomb threat was reported at the Chennai residence of Tamil actor Arun Vijay. An email from an unidentified sender, claiming that a bomb had been planted in the Idli Kadai actor's home, was sent to the Director General of Police (DGP) office. This prompted quick action from law enforcement and bomb disposal teams, ANI reported.
Inspection underway
Investigation is underway
In response to the bomb threat, a bomb detection and disposal squad along with local police rushed to the actor's residence in Ekkattuthangal. They conducted a thorough inspection of the premises but no explosive device has been found so far. The investigation team is now working to trace the source of the email and identify the individual behind this threat. Further probe is underway.
Career update
On the work front for Vijay
Vijay, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, has appeared in several critically acclaimed films like Yennai Arindhaal (2015), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), and Chakravyuha (2016). He is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Retta Thala. Directed by Kris Thirukumaran and produced by Bobby Balachandran under the BTG Universal banner, it also stars Sidhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, and Balaji Murugadoss in pivotal roles. The release date is yet to be officially announced.