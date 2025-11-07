Court documents reveal Jolie was in distress over Pitt lawsuit

Angelina Jolie had reportedly expressed her distress over the ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt . In a May 2021 email to her business manager, she wrote, "I honestly feel I am getting sick from worry." The email was revealed as part of legal documents obtained by USA Today. The dispute is part of a broader legal battle involving Pitt's $35 million lawsuit against Jolie regarding their Chateau Miraval winery and related agreements.

Emotional toll 'Financial situations like Jamie where I just give...': Jolie In the same email, Jolie spoke of her brother James Haven. "Financial situations like Jamie, where I just give and give and don't even get a thank you...is just wrong." Another email from November 2023 revealed that Pitt's legal team had submitted evidence of a $35 million lawsuit against Jolie. Jolie's lawyer had replied, "The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt's own creation...As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents."

Legal battle Legal battle began in 2022 Pitt initially sued Jolie in 2022, accusing her of selling her stake in the winery without his approval. Jolie denied any such agreement and countered with her own lawsuit, alleging that Pitt had waged a "vindictive war" against her. The legal battle has also involved disputes over attorney-client privilege, with Pitt seeking copies of Jolie's emails regarding the 2021 sale of Miraval.