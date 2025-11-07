Zayed, Sussanne Khan's mother, actor-designer Zarine, dies at 81

Actor and interior designer Zarine Khan (Zarin Katrak), the wife of veteran actor-director Sanjay Khan and mother of actor Zayed Khan and designer Sussanne Khan , passed away on Friday. She was 81 years old. According to News18, she had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time before her demise at her Mumbai residence. The Bollywood fraternity is mourning the loss of this revered figure.

Career and family Who was Zarine Khan? Khan was a renowned model, actor, and interior designer who made her mark in the 1960s and 1970s. She starred in Hindi films such as Tere Ghar Ke Samne (1963) with Dev Anand. She was best known for her marriage to actor-director Sanjay Khan. The couple met in the 1960s and eventually got married in 1966, becoming one of Bollywood's most glamorous pairs despite largely staying away from the limelight.

Legacy She is survived by her husband and children Khan is survived by her husband Sanjay and their four children: Zayed, Sussanne, Simone Arora, and Farah Ali Khan. She was also an aunt to actor Fardeen Khan and previously mother-in-law to Hrithik Roshan (Sussanne's ex-husband). Beyond her public identity, Khan was admired for her elegance and artistic sensibilities. While appearing in filmmaker Farah Khan's cooking vlog last November, Khan was introduced as the OG interior designer for Bollywood celebrities, having designed for Sharmila Tagore, Sridevi, and Raj Kapoor.