'Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu' review: Fun, engaging watch on self-acceptance
"Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu," the first film from Naveedh S Fareedh, just dropped on Aha Tamil after its run in theaters.
The story follows Raja, a wealthy young guy dealing with baldness and all the awkward social pressure that comes with it.
With plenty of humor and some real talk about identity and self-acceptance, it's a comedy-drama that tries to keep things both light and honest.
Cast and crew of the film
The cast features Nishanth Russo, Shaalini, and Varshini Venkat up front, plus Robo Shankar and KPY Raja in supporting roles.
Produced by Adler Entertainment, the movie explores Raja's journey of figuring himself out—especially as he connects with Shruti, a social media influencer.
While some reviews were mixed about its take on body shaming and satire, it's still rocking an impressive 8.9 rating on IMDb.