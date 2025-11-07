'Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu' review: Fun, engaging watch on self-acceptance Entertainment Nov 07, 2025

"Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu," the first film from Naveedh S Fareedh, just dropped on Aha Tamil after its run in theaters.

The story follows Raja, a wealthy young guy dealing with baldness and all the awkward social pressure that comes with it.

With plenty of humor and some real talk about identity and self-acceptance, it's a comedy-drama that tries to keep things both light and honest.