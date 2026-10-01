Bombay High Court orders social platforms to remove Prabhu deepfakes

The Bombay High Court has ordered social media platforms to take down all deepfake videos and fake content misusing actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's name, image, or voice.

This move comes after Samantha filed a petition saying her identity was being exploited online.

Justice Madhav Jamdar emphasized that the plaintiff's personality rights are protected by her fundamental rights, including the right to freedom of speech and expression, right to life and personal liberty, right to privacy and the right to human dignity.