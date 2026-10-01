Bombay High Court orders social platforms to remove Prabhu deepfakes
The Bombay High Court has ordered social media platforms to take down all deepfake videos and fake content misusing actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's name, image, or voice.
This move comes after Samantha filed a petition saying her identity was being exploited online.
Justice Madhav Jamdar emphasized that the plaintiff's personality rights are protected by her fundamental rights, including the right to freedom of speech and expression, right to life and personal liberty, right to privacy and the right to human dignity.
Court finds misuse harms Prabhu dignity
From now on, the court restrained the publication of objectionable content that involve the unauthorized use of the name, image, and voice of the actor, including deepfakes created through the use of artificial intelligence.
Her lawyer pointed out how AI-generated deepfakes and morphed and deepfake photographs were crossing serious lines.
The court agreed, calling out how this kind of misuse harms not just her privacy but also her human dignity.