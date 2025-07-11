Next Article
Bombay High Court overrules Maharashtra's online ticket fee ban
The Bombay High Court has struck down Maharashtra's ban on charging convenience fees for booking movie tickets online.
The judges said the state overstepped its powers and that banning these fees isn't fair to businesses or customers.
Big names like PVR, BookMyShow, and industry groups had challenged the old rule.
Key implications of this ruling
This ruling means cinemas and ticketing apps can keep charging small extra fees for online bookings.
The court made it clear: states can't randomly restrict business without a solid law behind it.
For moviegoers, this keeps your choice open between booking online (with a fee) or at the counter. Plus, it could shape how convenience fees work across India in the future.