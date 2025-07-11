Actor accuses Tyler Perry in $260 million harassment lawsuit
Actor Derek Dixon, known for his role in Tyler Perry's The Oval, is suing Perry for $260 million.
Dixon accuses Perry of sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation on set.
He called the decision to speak up "terrifying," but said he "couldn't stay silent anymore," adding that "everyone deserves to go to work and do their job without their boss trying to have sex with them."
Lawsuit details
Dixon's lawsuit describes incidents from 2019 to 2021.
He alleges Perry offered career boosts in exchange for sexual favors, groped him at home, and threatened his character's future when advances were rejected.
Perry's attorney denies allegations
Perry's attorney has denied all allegations, calling them "fabricated" and a "scam."
Given both men's roles in the industry, the case is drawing a lot of attention.
Dixon's background and lawsuit details
Dixon met Perry in 2019 while working an event at Tyler Perry Studios before landing TV roles.
He now wants damages and a jury trial—hoping his case will help protect others from similar situations.