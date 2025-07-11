Actor accuses Tyler Perry in $260 million harassment lawsuit Entertainment Jul 11, 2025

Actor Derek Dixon, known for his role in Tyler Perry's The Oval, is suing Perry for $260 million.

Dixon accuses Perry of sexual harassment, assault, and retaliation on set.

He called the decision to speak up "terrifying," but said he "couldn't stay silent anymore," adding that "everyone deserves to go to work and do their job without their boss trying to have sex with them."